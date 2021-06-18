Menu

Crime

Vancouver police fire recently disciplined officer facing criminal charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Two Vancouver Police officers disciplined following excessive force finding' Two Vancouver Police officers disciplined following excessive force finding
Two Vancouver Police officers have been disciplined following a public hearing about their actions during a 2016 call that left a man with serious injuries. Rumina Daya reports.

A Vancouver police officer who was recently disciplined and is facing multiple criminal charges has been fired.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed Friday that Const. Neil Logan has been dismissed.

Logan was one of two VPD officers who were disciplined last Friday over a 2016 wellness check that escalated into a physical confrontation that left a man with severe injuries to the head.

Read more: Vancouver police officers who used ‘reckless’ force in 2016 wellness check to keep their badges

Logan was handed an eight-day suspension for what an Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner adjudicator ruled was a reckless use of force.

The former officer was already on suspension as he faces multiple criminal charges.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police officer facing serious criminal charges' Vancouver police officer facing serious criminal charges
Vancouver police officer facing serious criminal charges – Jan 11, 2021

Police launched an investigation into Logan last May following a complaint that uncovered “additional concerning behaviour and criminal activity,” VPD Insp. Mike Heard said in January.

Trending Stories

Read more: Vancouver police officer faces drug, theft charges related to on-duty behaviour

Court records show charges of assault and uttering threats related to an incident alleged to have occurred in Surrey in March 2014; theft, breach of trust and possession of a controlled substance charges over an alleged May 2020 incident, and drug trafficking charges from the fall of 2020 and January of this year.

Logan’s former girlfriend has also come forward with allegations of abuse in connection to a 2017 incident while they were on vacation in the U.S. No criminal charges were laid in that case.

Logan is also facing a Police Act investigation, which is on pause until the criminal case against him is heard.

Vancouver police declined to comment beyond confirming the dismissal.

With files from Rumina Daya and Sean Boynton

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
