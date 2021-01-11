Menu

Crime

Vancouver police officer faces drug, theft charges related to on-duty behaviour

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 1:48 pm
Click to play video 'Vancouver police officer testifies at OPCC public hearing' Vancouver police officer testifies at OPCC public hearing
Vancouver police officer testifies at OPCC public hearing – Aug 25, 2020

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with theft and drug offences after an investigation by the force into the officer’s on-duty behaviour.

Const. Neil Logan was charged Monday with two counts of theft, two counts of breach of trust, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Two other charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance, which are not related to offences while Logan was on duty, were also approved.

Read more: Discipline of Vancouver police officer to be reviewed by retired judge: commissioner

An associate of Logan, Surrey resident Dilpreet Kooner, was also charged Monday with four offences related to drug trafficking.

Insp. Mike Heard of the VPD Investigation Division said his team began the criminal investigation into Logan last May after receiving concerns about his on-duty behaviour. That investigation uncovered “additional concerning behaviour and criminal activity by Mr. Logan,” he said.

Click to play video 'Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled' Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled
Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled – Jun 3, 2020

“I am deeply disappointed about what our investigation uncovered into Mr. Logan’s behaviour, but am pleased by the thorough and comprehensive work of our detectives,” VPD Investigation Division deputy chief Const. Laurence Rankin said in a statement.

“Police officers are held to a higher standard — as they should be — and need to be held accountable for their behaviour.”

VPD says Logan has been suspended by the department and is no longer an active member.

