SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports one more death, 98 new cases

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 4:24 pm
The province said there are 98 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 48,327 cases. View image in full screen
The province said there are 98 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 48,327 cases. File / AP Photo

The Saskatchewan government announced one more death from COVID-19 on Friday and 98 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 48,327 cases, of which 11,904 are variants of concern.

The death was reported in the northwest zone in the 70 to 79 age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, one is in the far northwest, nine are in the northwest, 19 are in the north-central, two are in the northeast, 12 are in Saskatoon, eight are in the central-west, eight are in the central-east, 25 are in Regina, four are in the south-central and four are in the southeast.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold

The province says six new cases are pending residence information.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 47,002 recoveries from the virus and 763 cases are considered active.

The province says 81 people remain in hospital, with 71 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Three people in the ICU are in Regina and six are in Saskatoon.

Trending Stories

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 78 — 6.4 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 2,455 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 898,086.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan ramping up access to first dose vaccinations with more clinics

An additional 24,260 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered over Wednesday and Thursday. It brings the total number of administered vaccines to 961,997.

The province says 25 per cent of all eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

Seventy-four per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 74 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received their first dose and 69 per cent of those aged 18 and older.

Sixty-eight per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold' COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold
COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagVaccines tagsaskatoon coronavirus tagCOVID update tagSask COVID tagRegina COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers