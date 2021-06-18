COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports one more death, 98 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced one more death from COVID-19 on Friday and 98 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 48,327 cases, of which 11,904 are variants of concern.

The death was reported in the northwest zone in the 70 to 79 age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, one is in the far northwest, nine are in the northwest, 19 are in the north-central, two are in the northeast, 12 are in Saskatoon, eight are in the central-west, eight are in the central-east, 25 are in Regina, four are in the south-central and four are in the southeast.

The province says six new cases are pending residence information.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 47,002 recoveries from the virus and 763 cases are considered active.

The province says 81 people remain in hospital, with 71 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Three people in the ICU are in Regina and six are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 78 — 6.4 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 2,455 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 898,086.

An additional 24,260 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered over Wednesday and Thursday. It brings the total number of administered vaccines to 961,997.

The province says 25 per cent of all eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

Seventy-four per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 74 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received their first dose and 69 per cent of those aged 18 and older.

Sixty-eight per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold