Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man convicted of murder in child death to face sentencing in September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 2:13 pm
Justin Bennet was charged in September 2018 with murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick. View image in full screen
Justin Bennet was charged in September 2018 with murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick. Obtained by Global News

A sentencing hearing is to be held in September for a Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.

Ivy Wick was injured on Sept. 27, 2017, and died in hospital of head and brain injuries eight days later.

READ MORE: Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old Ivy Wick

An autopsy revealed she suffered blunt-force trauma, which prompted homicide investigators to take over the case.

Justin Bennett was charged a year later following a confession to undercover police officers.

READ MORE: Judge reserves decision in trial of man charged with death of Calgary toddler Ivy Wick

He said he had become angry after being interrupted by the child, smashed her in the head, threw her against a wall and then tripped her.

Story continues below advertisement

Bennett is to be back in court Sept. 29.

Click to play video: 'Justin Bennett found guilty of the murder of 3-year-old Ivy Wick' Justin Bennett found guilty of the murder of 3-year-old Ivy Wick
Justin Bennett found guilty of the murder of 3-year-old Ivy Wick – Mar 19, 2021
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ivy Wick tagJustin Bennett tagIvy Wick death tagIvy Wick murder tagCalgary toddler murder tagCalgary toddler murder conviction tagCalgary toddler murder sentencing hearing tagJustin Bennett sentencing hearing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers