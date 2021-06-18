Calgary man convicted of murder in child death to face sentencing in September

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A sentencing hearing is to be held in September for a Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.

Ivy Wick was injured on Sept. 27, 2017, and died in hospital of head and brain injuries eight days later.

READ MORE: Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old Ivy Wick

An autopsy revealed she suffered blunt-force trauma, which prompted homicide investigators to take over the case.

Justin Bennett was charged a year later following a confession to undercover police officers.

READ MORE: Judge reserves decision in trial of man charged with death of Calgary toddler Ivy Wick

He said he had become angry after being interrupted by the child, smashed her in the head, threw her against a wall and then tripped her.

Story continues below advertisement

Bennett is to be back in court Sept. 29.

1:25 Justin Bennett found guilty of the murder of 3-year-old Ivy Wick Justin Bennett found guilty of the murder of 3-year-old Ivy Wick – Mar 19, 2021