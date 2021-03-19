Decision expected Friday in case of Calgary man charged with killing Ivy Wick

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta judge is expected to render a decision Friday in the case of a man charged with killing three-year-old Ivy Wick.

The judge-alone trial for Justin Bennett finished in February. Evidence presented through the proceedings included video of an apparent confession by Bennett during a Mr. Big sting operation.

Ivy died in hospital in 2017, a week after she was found to have suffered “significant injuries” at her home.

An autopsy revealed Ivy died of blunt-force trauma, at which point her death was investigated as a homicide. Doctors caring for the toddler said her injuries weren’t consistent with those of a fall.

Less than a year later, the man her mother was in a relationship with at the time was charged with the child’s murder.

Justice Justin Blair Nixon reserved his decision on Feb. 2 after hearing closing arguments from both the Crown and defence.