Video of alleged confession by accused in Ivy Wick case deemed admissible as evidence

The Crown wrapped up its case on Wednesday against a Calgary man accused of killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in September 2017.

Key evidence was presented in court, including a video of an apparent confession by the accused, 25-year-old Justin Bennett.

Global News has learned Justin Bennett has been charged with murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick. Obtained by Global News

Investigators were able to get — what appears to be — a confession from Bennett during a Mr. Big sting operation, which is often used in major crime investigations.

During the sting, undercover officers led Bennett to believe he was joining a crime ring and that they knew someone who could create corrupt medical examiner reports, according to the Crown.

Three-year-old Ivy Wick in hospital before being taken off life support. GoFundMe.com

Bennett told undercover officers that he smacked the toddler and detailed times he had allegedly abused her before. The conversation — and resulting confession — was all caught on video.

“It must have been the final blow, she got f***** up. I saw it on her face after I smacked her head off the wall,” Bennett can be heard saying in the recording.

“I loved her. I didn’t mean to do it, I really didn’t. I was just angry… and I freaked out and then basically killed my kid.”

The judge decided on Wednesday that the video captured during the sting operation and presented by the Crown is admissible and can be used as evidence against the accused.

Police and EMS were called to a residence in September 2017 after reports of a child in medical distress in the northeast community of Pineridge.

The toddler was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken off life support several days later.

An autopsy later revealed that she died of blunt force trauma.

Bennett is charged with second-degree murder.

— With files from Global News’ Jenna Freeman

