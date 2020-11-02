Calgary trial begins for man accused of killing toddler in 2017

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Bennett will start trial at the Calgary Courts Centre on Monday after being charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick.

Bennett was the boyfriend of Wick’s mother at the time.

Emergency responders were called to a residence in Pineridge on Sept. 27, 2017.

The call came in as a child in medical distress, and Wick was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Upon examination from doctors, it was determined that the toddler’s injuries were not from a fall.

She was taken off life support on Oct. 5, 2017.

An autopsy revealed that the toddler died as a result of blunt force trauma, and the homicide unit took over the investigation.