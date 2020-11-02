Calgary trial begins for man accused of killing toddler in 2017

Justin Bennett will start trial at the Calgary Courts Centre on Monday after being charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick.
Bennett was the boyfriend of Wick’s mother at the time.
Emergency responders were called to a residence in Pineridge on Sept. 27, 2017.
The call came in as a child in medical distress, and Wick was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
Upon examination from doctors, it was determined that the toddler’s injuries were not from a fall.
She was taken off life support on Oct. 5, 2017.
An autopsy revealed that the toddler died as a result of blunt force trauma, and the homicide unit took over the investigation.
