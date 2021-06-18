Grey Bruce health unit issues warning over ‘highly toxic’ street drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Grey Bruce Health Unit is warning the public of a “highly toxic” batch of street drugs after eight non-fatal opioid overdoses took place over the last four days.

The health unit said the alert is in addition to an ongoing trend of overdoses in Grey and Bruce counties both this and last year. Anecdotally, there have been 10 fatal overdoses so far in 2021, pending confirmation from the coroner.

The substances in question have been described as purple in colour, though previous reports said substances were different colours like grey, blue, yellow and pink.

Some have reported information that also indicates the possible presence of other drugs mixed in the street supply. The health unit said these other substances might also be “highly toxic.”

Public health said all street drugs should be looked at as highly toxic and possibly fatal.

