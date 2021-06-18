Menu

Health

Grey Bruce health unit issues warning over ‘highly toxic’ street drugs

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:46 pm
Public health said all street drugs should be looked at as highly toxic and possibly fatal. View image in full screen
Public health said all street drugs should be looked at as highly toxic and possibly fatal. The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Grey Bruce Health Unit is warning the public of a “highly toxic” batch of street drugs after eight non-fatal opioid overdoses took place over the last four days.

The health unit said the alert is in addition to an ongoing trend of overdoses in Grey and Bruce counties both this and last year. Anecdotally, there have been 10 fatal overdoses so far in 2021, pending confirmation from the coroner.

The substances in question have been described as purple in colour, though previous reports said substances were different colours like grey, blue, yellow and pink.

Some have reported information that also indicates the possible presence of other drugs mixed in the street supply. The health unit said these other substances might also be “highly toxic.”

Public health said all street drugs should be looked at as highly toxic and possibly fatal.

