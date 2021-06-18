COVID-19: N.B. reports 3 new cases, second dose eligibility expanded for some

Send this page to someone via email

People in New Brunswick who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before May 15 can now book an appointment for their second dose through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, the province announced Friday.

Eligibility for second dose appointments will be extended to everyone starting on Monday, if at least 28 days has passed since a person’s first dose.

The province said 75.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 15.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

To receive a second dose, people are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after the first dose.

People are also being asked to book an appointment at the same pharmacy or clinic where they received their first dose, if possible.

Three new cases

New Brunswick reported three new cases Friday.

There are three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Public Health said it is also revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

A previously identified case has been removed from the list because the lab confirmed it as a false positive. The case was originally reported in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

1:52 N.B. to begin Phase2 of its reopening plan N.B. to begin Phase2 of its reopening plan

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,311.

Since Thursday, nine people have recovered for a total of 2,211 recoveries. There have been 45 deaths, and the number of active cases is 54.

Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit.

On Thursday, 916 tests were conducted for a total of 355,721.