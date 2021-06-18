Hamilton personal support worker says $250K lottery win is ‘life changing’

A 33-year-old personal support worker (PSW) from Hamilton says she was in shock after scoring a quarter of a million dollars through an OLG Bingo multiplier game.
Zephrine Willett said she was scratching off her ticket in her backyard when numbers came together for the $250,000 win.
“It’s life-changing – I’m so excited,” said Willet who bought the ticket at the Big Bee Convenience on Lawrence Road.
The mother of two says she plans to save her winnings and pay some bills.
