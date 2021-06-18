Menu

Canada

Hamilton personal support worker says $250K lottery win is ‘life changing’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 1:54 pm
Personal support worker Zephrine Willet from Hamilton says the $250K win was a big surprise. View image in full screen
Personal support worker Zephrine Willet from Hamilton says the $250K win was a big surprise. OLG

A 33-year-old personal support worker (PSW) from Hamilton says she was in shock after scoring a quarter of a million dollars through an OLG Bingo multiplier game.

Zephrine Willett said she was scratching off her ticket in her backyard when numbers came together for the $250,000 win.

Read more: Still no winners for $70M Lotto Max jackpot, prize pool continues to climb

“It’s life-changing – I’m so excited,” said Willet who bought the ticket at the Big Bee Convenience on Lawrence Road.

Trending Stories

The mother of two says she plans to save her winnings and pay some bills.

