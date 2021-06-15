No COVID-19 vaccine lottery for province, Saskatchewan premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Tuesday that there would not be a COVID-19 vaccination lottery or giveaway for the province after both Alberta and Manitoba announced vaccine lotteries for their residents. However, he said that residents are “already winning” by having the opportunity to get vaccinated and protecting others. “If you like to gamble, then I would suggest you don’t get your shot— the prize is not what you think it is,” he added.