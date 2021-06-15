COVID-19: 4 deaths added as Saskatchewan marks new lowest daily cases this year

While cases continue to decline in Saskatchewan, four COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Tuesday.

One of the recently deceased was reported from the north central zone and in the 80-plus age group while another in their 70s in the north east. Another death involved a person in their 60s in Saskatoon and the last was in their 50s in the south east, according to the provincial government.

Health officials reported Saskatchewan’s lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far this year with 47 on Tuesday. This bringing the overall infection total in the province to 48,043.

Officials said the seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 70 from 76 on Monday. The last time this average was reported lower was on Oct. 31, 2020, when it was 68.

According to the provincial government, 24 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 11,750.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 97 patients with COVID-19: 82 are receiving inpatient care and 15 are in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 722. It is the lowest number reported since Oct. 29, 2020, when there were 707 active cases in the province.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 46,761 following 95 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,478 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 891,190 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 910,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

