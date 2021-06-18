Fraser Health to host 32-hour ‘vax-a-thon’ in Surrey this weekend for people needing 1st dose

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has announced what it is calling a 32-hour COVID-19 vax-a-thon from Saturday morning to Sunday night.

The immunization clinic at Surrey’s Guildford Recreation Centre will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and run around the clock until 7 p.m. Sunday.

More than 7,000 doses will be available to people aged 12 and up who haven’t yet received their first jab.

Participants will be able to enjoy physically distant live music and have the chance to win door prizes.

The vax-a-thon is Fraser Health’s latest effort to boost immunizations in the region.

Last week, the health authority announced what it calls easy, accessible, same-day vaccine clinics in Surrey and Boston Bar.