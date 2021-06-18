SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Fraser Health to host 32-hour ‘vax-a-thon’ in Surrey this weekend for people needing 1st dose

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:16 pm
Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Ankara, Turkey on June 16, 2021. Photo by Abdurrahman Antakyali/Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM. View image in full screen
Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Ankara, Turkey on June 16, 2021. Photo by Abdurrahman Antakyali/Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM.

Fraser Health has announced what it is calling a 32-hour COVID-19 vax-a-thon from Saturday morning to Sunday night.

The immunization clinic at Surrey’s Guildford Recreation Centre will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and run around the clock until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Fraser Health launches Fight the FOMO campaign to get young adults vaccinated' Fraser Health launches Fight the FOMO campaign to get young adults vaccinated
Fraser Health launches Fight the FOMO campaign to get young adults vaccinated – May 22, 2021

More than 7,000 doses will be available to people aged 12 and up who haven’t yet received their first jab.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Participants will be able to enjoy physically distant live music and have the chance to win door prizes.

Read more: COVID-19: Fraser Health sets up same-day clinics for people to get first vaccine dose

The vax-a-thon is Fraser Health’s latest effort to boost immunizations in the region.

Last week, the health authority announced what it calls easy, accessible, same-day vaccine clinics in Surrey and Boston Bar.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagVaccine tagVaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers