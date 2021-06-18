Menu

Crime

Man arrested after mother finds stranger with hammer inside home: London police

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 12:38 pm
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with four offences including break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with four offences including break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police say a man was arrested after a mother reported finding a stranger armed with a hammer inside her southwest London, Ont., home.

Around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, police say a man forcibly entered a home on Singleton Avenue just south of Southdale Road West.

At the time of the alleged break-in, a mother was inside with her children.

Police say the mother alleges she saw the man in possession of a hammer. She then contacted police to provide a description of the man.

Trending Stories

Multiple officers were sent to the area, but police say the suspect fled before they arrived.

The suspect was found at his own home nearby, but the man refused to come out, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant was obtained and police were able to enter inside around 3 p.m.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with four offences including break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

He was to appear in court on Friday.

