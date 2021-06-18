Manitoba’s families minister joins COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s families minister will join health officials for an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Friday.

Rochelle Squires and Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba health officials normally hold live COVID-19 updates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There was no word from the province on why the families minister is taking part in Friday’s media availability.

Manitoba reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Thursday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 54,915 lab-confirmed cases and 1,112 deaths connected to the virus.

