Manitoba Families Minister to make announcement on child-care support

Manitoba’s Families Minister is expected to announce child-care supports Wednesday.

Rochelle Squires has scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The announcement comes as the government moved all kindergarten through Grade 12 schools in Brandon and Winnipeg to remote learning Wednesday.

The move, announced Sunday, will see schools closed in the province’s two largest cities until at least May 30 in an attempt to curb rising COVID-19 case numbers.

