1 COVID-19 death, 176 new cases in Manitoba Thursday

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg region is the latest Manitoban with COVID-19 to die, the province said Thursday.

Public health officials said as of 9:30 a.m., there were 176 new cases Thursday, bringing the province’s lab-confirmed total to 54,915.

Of the new cases, 90 were in the Winnipeg region, with 34 in the Northern Health region, 27 in Southern Health–Santé Sud, 20 in Prairie Mountain and 12 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Public health officials reported one new death in a person with COVID-19 Thursday.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 8.8 per cent provincially and 8.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province said 266 Manitobans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 19 patients in out-of-province intensive care units in Ontario and one in Alberta. A total of 30 patients who were previously receiving out-of-province care have been returned to Manitoba hospitals.

