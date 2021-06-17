Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1 COVID-19 death, 176 new cases in Manitoba Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba to arrange town halls to address COVID-19 vaccine questions' Manitoba to arrange town halls to address COVID-19 vaccine questions
Manitoba’s medical lead for Vaccine Implementation Task Force Dr. Joss Reimer said on Wednesday that physicians will be responding to people’s questions on vaccines during four town halls starting June 21.

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg region is the latest Manitoban with COVID-19 to die, the province said Thursday.

Public health officials said as of 9:30 a.m., there were 176 new cases Thursday, bringing the province’s lab-confirmed total to 54,915.

Of the new cases, 90 were in the Winnipeg region, with 34 in the Northern Health region, 27 in Southern Health–Santé Sud, 20 in Prairie Mountain and 12 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Read more: Hundreds gather in early-morning lineup for walk-in doses at Leila COVID-19 vaccination site

Story continues below advertisement

Public health officials reported one new death in a person with COVID-19 Thursday.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 8.8 per cent provincially and 8.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province said 266 Manitobans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 19 patients in out-of-province intensive care units in Ontario and one in Alberta. A total of 30 patients who were previously receiving out-of-province care have been returned to Manitoba hospitals.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose join vaccine push' Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose join vaccine push
Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose join vaccine push
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagVaccines tagcovid-19 cases tagCOVID-19 Death tagManitoba new cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers