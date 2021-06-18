Menu

Crime

Pickup truck driver stabbed after father and son struck in St. Catharines: Niagara police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 18, 2021 10:54 am
Niagara Regional Police say a man has been charged in connection with a stabbing after he and his six-year-old son were hit by a truck in St. Catharines. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a man has been charged in connection with a stabbing after he and his six-year-old son were hit by a truck in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say a man has been charged in connection with a stabbing after he and his six-year-old son were hit by a truck in St. Catharines.

According to police, the 45-year-old father and the boy were crossing a crosswalk at Scott and Ontario streets just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening when they were both struck by a pickup.

Investigators say the 32-year-old driver got out of his truck and approached the pair, and an altercation occurred that resulted in the driver being stabbed.

Read more: Millions in illegal cannabis seized by police at Niagara Region grow-op

The driver sought help from nearby witnesses and was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The child and his father suffered minor physical injuries.

Police have charged a 45-year-old St. Catharines man with aggravated assault and he was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

