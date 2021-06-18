Pickup truck driver stabbed after father and son struck in St. Catharines: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say a man has been charged in connection with a stabbing after he and his six-year-old son were hit by a truck in St. Catharines.

According to police, the 45-year-old father and the boy were crossing a crosswalk at Scott and Ontario streets just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening when they were both struck by a pickup.

Investigators say the 32-year-old driver got out of his truck and approached the pair, and an altercation occurred that resulted in the driver being stabbed.

The driver sought help from nearby witnesses and was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The child and his father suffered minor physical injuries.

Police have charged a 45-year-old St. Catharines man with aggravated assault and he was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.