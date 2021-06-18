SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region once again worst in Ontario for number of new COVID-19 cases

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots' Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots
Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hot spots

For the second time in three days, Waterloo Region had Ontario’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases, according to the province.

On Friday, Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 345 new positive tests for the coronavirus, with 85 of those COVID-19 cases coming from Waterloo Region.

Read more: How did Waterloo Region become one of Ontario’s major COVID-19 hot spots?

Both the much larger municipalities of Toronto and Peel Region had much lower new case counts as the province attributed 50 cases to each of the locales.

On Wednesday, Waterloo Region raised eyebrows across the province when the Ontario government reported it had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

While most of Ontario is experiencing a decrease in cases, the region, which is home to around 588,000 people, had 71 new cases, according to the province. Much larger centres such as Peel Region (60), Toronto (54) and Ottawa (21) were well below the number of new cases reported for Waterloo Region.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, Waterloo Region fell to second place behind Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford muses about moving up Step 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan' Premier Doug Ford muses about moving up Step 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan
Premier Doug Ford muses about moving up Step 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan

The region releases its numbers at 1:30 p.m. as it collects its data at a different point in the day but on Wednesday and Thursday, it reported higher numbers.

Local officials have said that they believe the Delta variant, which is much more easily transmissible than others, is one of the main reasons the case count is so high.

Read more: COVID-19 — Waterloo officials warn region may not move to Stage 2 of reopening with Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

Medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang spoke to the board of health on Wednesday afternoon, where she issued a warning that the region may not be able to move into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan with the rest of Ontario.

“I am also in discussions with the province regarding our current situation in Stage 1. We will need to watch the next few days closely,” she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagChristine Elliott tagWaterloo Public Health tagOntario. News tagOntario COVID tagDelta variant tagWaterloo covid tagCOVID Kitchener tagCOVID Cambridge tagDelta variant Waterloo Region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers