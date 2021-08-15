Canada election: Edmonton Riverbend

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Edmonton Riverbend is located in southern Edmonton, Alta. It borders part of the North Saskatchewan River east to Calgary Trail. The riding’s boundaries were recreated in 2013.

In 2015, Conservative Matt Jeneroux was elected MP of the riding, winning with almost 50 per cent of the vote. In 2019, he sought re-election and won with 57.4 per cent of the vote.

The population as of 2016 was 120,863, a big jump from the previous census in 2011, which tabulated the riding’s population at 106,302.

Candidates

Conservative: Matt Jeneroux (incumbent)

Advertisement