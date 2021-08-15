SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Edmonton Riverbend

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:59 am
Federal electoral riding of Edmonton Riverbend. View image in full screen
Federal electoral riding of Edmonton Riverbend.

The riding of Edmonton Riverbend is located in southern Edmonton, Alta. It borders part of the North Saskatchewan River east to Calgary Trail. The riding’s boundaries were recreated in 2013.

In 2015, Conservative Matt Jeneroux was elected MP of the riding, winning with almost 50 per cent of the vote. In 2019, he sought re-election and won with 57.4 per cent of the vote.

The population as of 2016 was 120,863, a big jump from the previous census in 2011, which tabulated the riding’s population at 106,302.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Conservative: Matt Jeneroux (incumbent)

