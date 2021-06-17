SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 5:45 pm
WATCH: When asked if the government would expedite Step 2 reopening plans as Ontario nears its 20% full vaccination target, chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said on Thursday that the vaccine takes around two to three weeks to fully immunize against COVID-19 and they hope to see disruption of transmission.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the local total up to 12,182, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 13 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,833, 87 of which are active.

Read more: COVID-19: Simcoe Muskoka identified as Delta variant hotspot, 2nd vaccine doses accelerated

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Innisfil, one is in Bradford, one is in Clearview, one is in Huntsville and another is in Wasaga Beach.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 62.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 13 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, another daily record of vaccinations

Of the region’s total 12,182 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,381 — have recovered, while 20 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 370 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 541,180, including 8,993 deaths.

