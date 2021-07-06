Women-led café creates a unique ‘Instagramable’ experience in Edmonton

An Edmonton based, women-led café is drawing all types of attention thanks to its stunning, picturesque venue.

Walking into Brew and Bloom you are enthralled with silk synthetic flowers, and not just a few. Over 2,000 flowers make up the middle of the café.

Brew and Bloom started its business about two years ago, beginning at the farmers market. It was only this past February co-owners Sam Pham and Cecilia Baguiwong opened a storefront location.

You can only imagine what opening a new location in the middle of a pandemic looks like, but these business partners pushed through and didn’t stop hustling. With indoor dining closed, take-out items where the only option.

“We did takeout boxes, we had our afternoon tea boxes, which did really well. People were able to go out for picnics and set up their own high tea. We also had our wellness boxes which were menu items,” said Baguiwong.

Not only did the duo change their menu, but the way they utilized their space changed as well. With so much open space free and available in this new café, they put out a call for local, women-led businesses, offering a spot in their store — acting like a small farmers market.

“We had around 20-30 different vendors. People would come in, get their drink, get their food and shop. We found the response overwhelming,” said Pham.

It wasn’t an easy task to pick the businesses either. There were thousands that applied. But Pham and Baguiwong narrowed it down, and made sure to keep one thing in common.

“Most of the businesses we support are woman-owned, which is amazing and kind of goes with our whole theme,” said Pham. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Most of the businesses we support are woman-owned, which is amazing and kind of goes with our whole theme," said Pham.

Once spring rolled around, a patio was added, keeping the Instagramable theme.

“We really believe in giving back, we just find that when you give back to the community, they will come and support you and it’s this beautiful cycle.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We really believe in giving back, we just find that when you give back to the community, they will come and support you and it's this beautiful cycle."

