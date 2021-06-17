Menu

Sports

Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson rounds out staff for upcoming season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2021 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'The Calgary Stampeders will be back in action in August' The Calgary Stampeders will be back in action in August
Mark Stephen, voice of the Calgary Stampeders, joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss how the CFL is planning to salvage the 2021 football season.

Head coach Dave Dickenson rounded out his Calgary Stampeders staff for the 2021 season Thursday.

Bob Slowik joins the Stampeders as a defensive assistant while T.J. Vernieri has been added as offensive assistant. Slowik served as the Montreal Alouettes’ defensive co-ordinator in 2019 while Vernieri spent two years as a receivers coach at Lycoming College, a Division III school in Williamsport, Pa.

Read more: CFL going ahead with August start to 2021 season

Prior to coming north, Slowik spent over 20 years coaching in the NFL, including a combined 10 seasons as a defensive co-ordinator with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

Trending Stories

The remainder of Calgary’s coaching staff consists of: special-teams co-ordinator/assistant head coach Mark Kilam; offensive co-ordinator/offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco; defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson; quarterbacks/running backs Marc Mueller; defensive backs coach/CFL draft co-ordinator Dwayne Cameron; defensive line coach Corey Mace; and receivers coach Marquay McDaniel.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Full capacity at CFL games possible this year if Alberta reaches vaccination targets: Kenney

“I am very excited to add Bob and T.J. to our coaching staff, they’re certainly a study in contrasts,” Dickenson said in a statement. “T.J. is an eager young coach just getting his feet wet in professional football and Bob certainly has a wealth of knowledge after more than three decades of coaching in the pros and college.

“This is a terrific opportunity to bring new ideas and voices into our coaching group and I know they will both be great additions to the team.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
