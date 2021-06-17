Menu

Crime

Ottawa police officer charged with assault, suspended from duty

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 2:49 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged one of its officers with assault and suspended him from duty. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged one of its officers with assault and suspended him from duty. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged one of its own officers and will conduct its own investigation into his conduct.

The OPS said Thursday that Const. Pierre Fournier is facing charges of assault and mischief.

The charges relate to an off-duty incident on April 24, 2021, in the 2000 block of Old Prescott Road.

Fournier has been released on an undertaking and is suspended from duty with pay, an OPS spokesperson confirmed.

The OPS said its professional services unit has launched a conduct investigation under the Police Services Act.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
