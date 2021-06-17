Nuclear radiological response exercise scheduled at McMaster University

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster University plans to conduct a nuclear radiological response exercise Friday.

The simulation is designed to test the nuclear reactor in Hamilton and the emergency response of health physics staff to an incident.

The University says it will include virtual and in-person components and is done in collaboration with local emergency first responders, including the Hamilton Fire Department.

“Although such an incident is highly unlikely, it is important that we exercise our response to emergency scenarios to ensure that everyone understands their responsibility during a crisis,” said Josip Zic, McMaster’s senior health physicist.

The exercise will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the essential services provided by McMaster’s Nuclear Reactor have continued,” said Zic. “Conducting this exercise with our partners in real-time is an invaluable part of maintaining our emergency response capabilities.”

McMaster’s Nuclear Research Building, with its High Level Laboratory Facility, houses researchers from the University and the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization.

The Nuclear Reactor provides isotopes to treat prostate cancer in approximately 125 patients every day.

