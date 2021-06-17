1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Haldimand County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Haldimand County early on Thursday morning, according to OPP.
Investigators say emergency crews responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Nanticoke Creek Parkway and Highway 6 in Jarvis just before 6 a.m.
An individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of another vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed just after 6 a.m. and remains closed as of Thursday afternoon.
