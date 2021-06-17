Menu

Traffic

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Haldimand County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 1:08 pm
OPP say two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Nanticoke Creek Parkway and Highway 6 in Jarvis on June 17, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Nanticoke Creek Parkway and Highway 6 in Jarvis on June 17, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Haldimand County early on Thursday morning, according to OPP.

Investigators say emergency crews responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Nanticoke Creek Parkway and Highway 6 in Jarvis just before 6 a.m.

OPP charge man for alleged sexual assaults in Caledonia, Ont.

An individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of another vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed just after 6 a.m. and remains closed as of Thursday afternoon.

