OPP charge man for alleged sexual assaults in Caledonia, Ont.

A 22-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with a sex exploitation investigation in Caledonia involving young girls, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say the man, of no fixed address, engaged three young girls under 16 on separate occasions and sexually assaulted them.

Two of the victims were reached using social media, according to detectives.

The accused is facing more than 20 charges in connection with the incidents including three counts of sexual assault, three counts of luring, and possession of child pornography.

OPP believe there may be other victims.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have interacted with this individual to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

