Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP charge man for alleged sexual assaults in Caledonia, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 5:50 pm
OPP charge man for alleged sexual assaults in Caledonia, Ont. - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A 22-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with a sex exploitation investigation in Caledonia involving young girls, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say the man, of no fixed address, engaged three young girls under 16 on separate occasions and sexually assaulted them.

Read more: Police identify Barton Street homicide victim, charge Hamilton man for murder

Two of the victims were reached using social media, according to detectives.

The accused is facing more than 20 charges in connection with the incidents including three counts of sexual assault, three counts of luring, and possession of child pornography.

OPP believe there may be other victims.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have interacted with this individual to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault' Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagOPP tagHamilton tagOntario Provincial Police tagHamilton news tagSexual Exploitation tagOnline Safety tagOnline Exploitation tagchild exploitation investigation taghaldimand county news tagcaledonia news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers