Crime

Police identify Barton Street homicide victim, charge Hamilton man for murder

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 1:38 pm
Patrick Chaddock, 59, has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Hamilton's east end on Sunday night, according to police. View image in full screen
Patrick Chaddock, 59, has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Hamilton's east end on Sunday night, according to police. Hamilton Police

Police have identified the city’s eighth homicide victim and have charged a man with murder in connection with an incident in the city’s east end on Sunday night.

Investigators say the victim, 59-year-old Patrick Chaddock, was found unconscious in a building near Barton Street East and Barnesdale Avenue North just before 7 p.m. June 13 with signs of “blunt force” trauma injuries.

Chaddock was subsequently transported to Hamilton General where he was later pronounced dead.

In a press conference on Monday, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender said the homicide began as a verbal altercation inside the building.

Read more: Man in his 50s dead after disturbance call at Hamilton home: police

“Multiple tenants heard that altercation subside and then came the discovery of the male,” said Callender.

Colin Marcotte, 47, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in Chaddock’s death. The accused made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Detectives say Marcotte had an association with other tenants in the “multi-faceted” complex but was not currently residing there.

It’s believed Chaddock and Marcotte did not know each other.

