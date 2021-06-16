Police identify Barton Street homicide victim, charge Hamilton man for murder

Police have identified the city’s eighth homicide victim and have charged a man with murder in connection with an incident in the city’s east end on Sunday night.
Investigators say the victim, 59-year-old Patrick Chaddock, was found unconscious in a building near Barton Street East and Barnesdale Avenue North just before 7 p.m. June 13 with signs of “blunt force” trauma injuries.
Chaddock was subsequently transported to Hamilton General where he was later pronounced dead.
In a press conference on Monday, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender said the homicide began as a verbal altercation inside the building.
“Multiple tenants heard that altercation subside and then came the discovery of the male,” said Callender.
Colin Marcotte, 47, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in Chaddock’s death. The accused made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Detectives say Marcotte had an association with other tenants in the “multi-faceted” complex but was not currently residing there.
It’s believed Chaddock and Marcotte did not know each other.
Comments