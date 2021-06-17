Nearly 6,300 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting nearly 6,300 new COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, raising the total doses administered to 235,733.

The 6,296 vaccines is the highest number of doses given in a single day since the rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

The latest data shows 198,850 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 73.7 per cent of the eligible population. Another 2,291 first-dose vaccinations have been reported within the last day.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

In Guelph, 78.9 per cent of the population have been partially immunized, while it’s 67.4 per cent in Wellington County and 68 per cent in Dufferin County.

About 39,328 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 14.6 per cent of the eligible population, with another 4,005 second-dose vaccinations reported in the last day.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Thursday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,477.

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 33, with another seven recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,403 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, two new cases are being reported, as its case count climbed to 1,644.

The number of active cases remained at eight with two new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,596 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 10.3 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are five people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of June 10.

