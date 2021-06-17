Menu

Canada

Belleville police looking for more information on collision that killed pedestrian

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 11:43 am
Belleville police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that took place Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Belleville police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that took place Wednesday evening. Belleville police / Twitter

Belleville police are looking for more information about a fatal crash.

According to police, Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., officers and emergency services were called to the Sidney Street and Dundas Street West intersection after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The 31-year-old man died from his injuries, police say.

Read more: Another pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Kingston

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video of the incident to contact them at 613-966-0882 ext. 4160.

The intersection was closed but reopened at 1 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

