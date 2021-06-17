Belleville police looking for more information on collision that killed pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are looking for more information about a fatal crash.

According to police, Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., officers and emergency services were called to the Sidney Street and Dundas Street West intersection after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The 31-year-old man died from his injuries, police say.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video of the incident to contact them at 613-966-0882 ext. 4160.

The intersection was closed but reopened at 1 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.