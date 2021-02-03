Another pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have closed a section of Days Road after a pedestrian was struck early Wednesday.

Police say an unidentified man was walking down Days Road when he was struck near Bath Road.

The man was seriously injured and sent to Kingston General Hospital, police say.

Police have closed Days Road at Bath Road, and have implemented a detour while reconstructionists investigate the scene.

This is the third pedestrian to be struck and seriously harmed in under two weeks in Kingston. Two people in their 70s were struck and eventually died in two separate collisions last week.

