Canada

Another pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 10:00 am
Another pedestrian has been struck and seriously injured in Kingston, after two people were killed in similar collisions last week.
Sgt. Steve Koopman / Twitter

Kingston police have closed a section of Days Road after a pedestrian was struck early Wednesday.

Police say an unidentified man was walking down Days Road when he was struck near Bath Road.

Read more: Woman dies in second fatal pedestrian collision this week: Kingston police

The man was seriously injured and sent to Kingston General Hospital, police say.

Police have closed Days Road at Bath Road, and have implemented a detour while reconstructionists investigate the scene.

This is the third pedestrian to be struck and seriously harmed in under two weeks in Kingston. Two people in their 70s were struck and eventually died in two separate collisions last week.

