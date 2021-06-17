London police seek suspect in indecent act investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police have released a photograph and suspect description as part of their investigation into an indecent act that police say took place June 4.

According to police, a man was “observed to be performing an indecent act” just before 10:30 a.m. last Friday on Glenora Drive, between Algoma Avenue and Dunboyne Crescent, in the city’s northeast end.

Police say a citizen confronted the suspect, who left without incident.

No physical injuries were reported but police ask anyone with information about the alleged incident or about the man in the photo they have distributed to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

PLS SHARE – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?

LONDON, ON (June 17, 2021) – The London Police Service is currently investigating an indecent act that occurred earlier this month. Read more here: https://t.co/qcvJ2FhViI #ldnont pic.twitter.com/DXHZKOdpM0 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 17, 2021