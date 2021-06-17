Menu

Crime

London police seek suspect in indecent act investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 17, 2021 10:08 am
glenora drive northeast london indecent act View image in full screen
Police are hoping to identify a suspect in connection with an indecent act investigation. supplied by the London Police Service

London police have released a photograph and suspect description as part of their investigation into an indecent act that police say took place June 4.

According to police, a man was “observed to be performing an indecent act” just before 10:30 a.m. last Friday on Glenora Drive, between Algoma Avenue and Dunboyne Crescent, in the city’s northeast end.

Police say a citizen confronted the suspect, who left without incident.

No physical injuries were reported but police ask anyone with information about the alleged incident or about the man in the photo they have distributed to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

