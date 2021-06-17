1 more suspect charged, 3 still outstanding after shooting at memorial for Toronto rap artist Houdini

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say another man has been charged and three suspects remain outstanding in connection with the shooting at local rap artist Houdini’s memorial.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Beverly Hills Drive, near Highways 400 and 401, on June 9, 2020 just after 11:20 p.m. where police said a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up and began shooting into the crowd attending the memorial. Police said a group of 10 people attending the event returned fire.

Two men were shot but were treated for their injuries.

In late June, police said 24-year-old Milton resident Gaddiel O’Neil Ledinek and 20-year-old Brampton resident Traequan Mahoney were charged with numerous offences including discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

In an update on Thursday, investigators said 37-year-old Maurice Donegan was charged with discharging a firearm with intern to found, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Furthermore in the update, police said warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Brampton resident Terrell Burke Whittaker and 18-year-old Pickering resident Javontae Johnson and Toronto residents 30-year-old Glen Danchie. Investigators said they are all suspects involved in the shooting.

Investigators also added they believe there are more people involved in the incident who haven’t been identified.

Twenty-one-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins, also known as Houdini, was killed during a daylight shooting on Blue Jays Way in downtown Toronto on May 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Katrina Ramlochan

Shooting Investigation, 55 Beverly Hills Drive, Three individuals arrested, Three others wanted by police https://t.co/4GWIiSk7Aq — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 17, 2021

