Halifax lumberjack bonds with crows, teaches them to log-roll during rehabilitation

A lumberjack in Halifax has taught a crow how to log-roll, and it has been an experience that Darren Hudson said has given him a view into their world.

Hudson does dangerous tree removal, and a couple of weeks ago while he was on the job, he found out that three crows were in the tree he had removed.

“I disturbed their nest. I kept them in a box wide open in the field I was working on that day, but the parents weren’t around. And so I took them home that night,” said Hudson.

He went back to the same spot the next day to try and find the crows’ parents, but the hoped-for family reunion did not happen, so he took them in with open arms and an open heart.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just good buddies. We’ve really bonded, maybe spiritually…. We’re having such a good time. Lots of canoeing, lots of log-rolling and just flying around the park up in the trees,” said Hudson.

It’s a good thing Hudson is a tree climber as it has made it easier for him to retrieve his bird friends who are on their way to rehabilitation.

Currently, he’s taking care of two and another is being rehabilitated by a friend in Wildcat’s Mi’kmaw community.

1:57 Acadia University students, staff on high alert for aggressive crows Acadia University students, staff on high alert for aggressive crows – Jun 13, 2019

Other than taking care of crows, Hudson will be busy next summer as a host for the 2022 World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championship coming to Barrington, N.S.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a host. I’m so I’m looking forward to this. There’s going to be so many friends from all around the world, and we share a common passion,” Hudson said.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be axe throwers from all around the world, including Switzerland, Germany, Russia and Estonia.