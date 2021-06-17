Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made following break-ins at office and business in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 9:25 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man was found in possession of items reported stolen from an office. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with two break-ins in the city early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers responded to an alarm call in the area of Rink and George streets. They discovered glass was missing from an office window and determined the building had been entered and several items had been taken.

Read more: 2 Peterborough women found wearing items reported stolen from residential break-in

About an hour later, officers responded to a reported break and enter in progress at a business in the area of Sherbrooke and George streets.

Trending Stories

Police located a man with property in his possession that had been identified as stolen in the earlier incident.

Ryan Hickey, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating break-and-enter at Yorkville art gallery' Toronto police investigating break-and-enter at Yorkville art gallery
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagBreak In tagGeorge Street tagPeterborough Break In tagRink Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers