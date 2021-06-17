Arrest made following break-ins at office and business in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with two break-ins in the city early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers responded to an alarm call in the area of Rink and George streets. They discovered glass was missing from an office window and determined the building had been entered and several items had been taken.

About an hour later, officers responded to a reported break and enter in progress at a business in the area of Sherbrooke and George streets.

Police located a man with property in his possession that had been identified as stolen in the earlier incident.

Ryan Hickey, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.