SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Start
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hundreds gather in early-morning lineup for walk-in doses at Leila COVID-19 vaccination site

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 9:27 am
Click to play video: 'Hundreds line up at Leila Avenue supersite' Hundreds line up at Leila Avenue supersite
Hundreds of people gathered at the Leila Avenue supersite Thursday in a bid to get one of the 480 COVID-19 vaccination doses available to walk-ins. Abigail Turner has more.

In a scene reminiscent of the early days of rock concerts, hundreds of people gathered early with lawn chairs and water bottles Thursday in the hopes of scoring a coveted walk-in COVID-19 vaccine dose.

As of 7:45 a.m., about 200 people had lined up at the Leila Avenue supersite, with 430 doses available, said the province.

The line-up came at the heels of more than 1,750 doses administered at the site Wednesday for walk-ins.

Read more: Manitoba aiming to open 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination to everyone by next week

“One thousand, seven hundred and sixty-one doses were given out to walk-ins yesterday, and 1,298 of those were first doses,” said a spokesperson for the province on Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said they weren’t sure at what point they turned those without appointments away from the site Wednesday.

“While we want second-dose individuals to get their dose sooner if they would like it. We don’t want to get in the way of someone who doesn’t have any protection yet,” said Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force on Wednesday.

“That’s been the direction from the clinical side. We need to find a balance between dose to speed and dose number one accessibility.”

As of 8:30 a.m., people started to leave as walk-in appointments were now full.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagwinnipeg tagVaccine tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagSupersite tagfirst dose vaccines tagleila avenue line up tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers