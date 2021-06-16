Change to 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Saskatchewan on June 17

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is accelerating access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 45 years and older.

The eligibility change — which comes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 — also applies to those who received their first dose on or before May 1.

Currently, all residents 12 years of age and older can receive their first dose and second dose vaccinations are open to residents 50+ or anyone who received their first dose on or before April 15.

Eligibility for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District remains at 18 years and older for second doses, regardless of when they received their first dose as long as they have passed the minimum interval between doses.

SHA noted people may receive their second doses up to four months following their first dose, but it’s highly recommended that they receive a second dose as soon as eligible.

“Remember that while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection, particularly against the Delta variant,” read a Saskatchewan government statement.

The provincial government said all persons 12 years old and older become eligible to receive their second doses starting June 24.

Saskatchewan residents can visit the government’s website or call 1-833-727-5829 right now to book their appointment.

A total of 922,335 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said on Wednesday.

