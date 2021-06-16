SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Change to 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Saskatchewan on June 17

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 8:53 pm
Effective June 17 at 8 a.m., second-dose vaccination eligibility will open to Saskatchewan residents age 45 years and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1. View image in full screen
Effective June 17 at 8 a.m., second-dose vaccination eligibility will open to Saskatchewan residents age 45 years and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is accelerating access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 45 years and older.

The eligibility change — which comes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 — also applies to those who received their first dose on or before May 1.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold

Currently, all residents 12 years of age and older can receive their first dose and second dose vaccinations are open to residents 50+ or anyone who received their first dose on or before April 15.

Eligibility for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District remains at 18 years and older for second doses, regardless of when they received their first dose as long as they have passed the minimum interval between doses.

Story continues below advertisement

SHA noted people may receive their second doses up to four months following their first dose, but it’s highly recommended that they receive a second dose as soon as eligible.

“Remember that while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection, particularly against the Delta variant,” read a Saskatchewan government statement.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan ramping up access to first dose vaccinations with more clinics

The provincial government said all persons 12 years old and older become eligible to receive their second doses starting June 24.

Saskatchewan residents can visit the government’s website or call 1-833-727-5829 right now to book their appointment.

A total of 922,335 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Surveys point to Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy' Surveys point to Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
Surveys point to Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
