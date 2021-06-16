Police incident leads to temporary closure of section of Winnipeg’s Dufferin Street

Road closures are expected to continue through the evening, Winnipeg police say, after an incident near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue that saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Dufferin was blocked between Main and King streets, and police are encouraging the public to avoid the area.
North- and southbound traffic on Main Street isn’t being affected by the road closure.
Police are expecting to provide more information about the incident on Thursday.
