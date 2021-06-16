Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police incident leads to temporary closure of section of Winnipeg’s Dufferin Street

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 5:20 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Road closures are expected to continue through the evening, Winnipeg police say, after an incident near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue that saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dufferin was blocked between Main and King streets, and police are encouraging the public to avoid the area.

Read more: Winnipeg senior killed in hit and run was trying to stop break-in, police say

North- and southbound traffic on Main Street isn’t being affected by the road closure.

Police are expecting to provide more information about the incident on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'More speeders on Manitoba roads' More speeders on Manitoba roads
More speeders on Manitoba roads – May 21, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg traffic tagcrime in winnipeg taginjured man tagRoads closed tagMain Street Winnipeg tagDufferin and Main tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers