New Richmond Hill Bloomington GO Station opens June 28

The new Bloomington Go Station, an extension of the Richmond Hill line, is set to start seeing trains and buses on June 28, the Ontario government says.

The four-level station is located at Highway 404 and Bloomington Road, in northeast Richmond Hill.

“We’ve reached an incredible milestone with the completion of the new Bloomington GO Station, a major transit stop that extends the Richmond Hill line further north,” said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney in a release Wednesday.

“By helping to better connect communities, we’re keeping our promise to build accessible, modern transit infrastructure that drives economic growth and spurs job and housing opportunities across the province.”

The station will see four GO trains during the morning and evening rush hour, as well as 17 GO buses “servicing the Route 61 trip every weekday.”

The new location also comes with a 1,000-spot parking lot.

Michael Parsa, MPP for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, called the new station a “game changer”.

“This new station has close proximity to Highway 404 and will be a vital transit hub and new home base for riders to travel directly into Toronto.”

The station and its buses and trains will adhere to COVID-19 pandemic protocols.