Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Feds to help Ontario fund 4 major transit routes in Toronto

By Travis Dhanraj & Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 10:00 am
A Toronto subway train arrives at Bay station. View image in full screen
A Toronto subway train arrives at Bay station. Benson Cook / Global News

The federal government is set to help Ontario fund four major transit routes in Toronto, sources tell Global News.

The sources, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly, billed the announcement as the largest single announcement of transit funding in Canada’s history.

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario could foot whole $28.5B bill for Greater Toronto Area transit plan

The four projects are the Ontario Line, the Eglinton Crosstown, the Scarborough Subway and the extension of the Yonge Line into York Region.

Trending Stories

The sources said the official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

Read more: Public consultations set to begin for Ontario Line’s East Harbour, Corktown station sites

The Ford government had been calling on the federal government to help with its transit plans for Toronto and the GTA for years. The province had been asking for the feds to cover at least 40 per cent of the budget.

Story continues below advertisement

The details of the announcement are not yet known.

There will also be funding announced for Hamilton’s LRT on Thursday.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TTC tagPublic Transit tagToronto transit tagEglinton Crosstown LRT tagEglinton Crosstown tagToronto subways tagScarborough Subway tagOntario Line tagToronto Transit Funding tagYonge Line tagYonge Line to York Region tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers