Feds to help Ontario fund 4 major transit routes in Toronto

The federal government is set to help Ontario fund four major transit routes in Toronto, sources tell Global News.

The sources, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly, billed the announcement as the largest single announcement of transit funding in Canada’s history.

The four projects are the Ontario Line, the Eglinton Crosstown, the Scarborough Subway and the extension of the Yonge Line into York Region.

The sources said the official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

The Ford government had been calling on the federal government to help with its transit plans for Toronto and the GTA for years. The province had been asking for the feds to cover at least 40 per cent of the budget.

The details of the announcement are not yet known.

There will also be funding announced for Hamilton’s LRT on Thursday.