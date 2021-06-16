Some residents in Emerald Park, White City dealing with low or flickering power

Send this page to someone via email

Some SaskPower residents in Emerald Park, Sask. and White City are dealing with issues regarding power reliability including low or flickering power.

SaskPower acknowledged the occurring problems in a letter sent to residents on Monday.

Unsure of what exactly is causing the trouble, SaskPower says it’s working on finding a solution and does not believe it stems from one piece of equipment servicing the same group of residents.

The Crown corporation says it has installed voltage recorders onto some of its clients’ homes to help track what exactly is happening which will then be documented.

SaskPower says the data will help determine not only the cause, but help find a solution to these problems.

It says it is also inspecting its transmission equipment, upgrading its underground terminations to prevent future outages and is increasing its monitoring of substation equipment.

SaskPower is also adding more wildlife protection on equipment. The company is telling residents experiencing issues to reach out and share what is exactly is going on.

It says it hopes to fix the problems within the next six weeks.

