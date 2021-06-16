Cobourg police make arrests in weekend theft and fraud incidents in town’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg made arrests for fraud and theft incidents in the town’s north end on the weekend.

On Sunday, Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a suspected theft in progress at a north-end residence.

Police say an unknown man entered an unlocked garage and stole a bicycle.

An extensive search of the area located the suspect and the stolen property, police said.

Patrick Basinger, 40, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody and has a future court date in Cobourg. No details were provided.

Fraud arrest

On Saturday evening, officers responded to a reported fraud in progress at a north-end business where a man was allegedly switching price tags on several items before purchase.

The suspect was located inside the business and arrested.

John Haddow, 46, of Port Hope was charged with fraud under $5,000.

He was released with a future court date in Cobourg.

“The Cobourg Police Service reminds business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment,” police stated. “Quality images help identify suspects, aid in arrests and have an impact during court proceedings.”