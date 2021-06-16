Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police make arrests in weekend theft and fraud incidents in town’s north end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 4:19 pm
Police in Cobourg made arrests in separate theft and fraud incidents in the town's north end on the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg made arrests in separate theft and fraud incidents in the town's north end on the weekend. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Cobourg made arrests for fraud and theft incidents in the town’s north end on the weekend.

On Sunday, Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a suspected theft in progress at a north-end residence.

Police say an unknown man entered an unlocked garage and stole a bicycle.

An extensive search of the area located the suspect and the stolen property, police said.

Patrick Basinger, 40, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody and has a future court date in Cobourg. No details were provided.

Fraud arrest

On Saturday evening, officers responded to a reported fraud in progress at a north-end business where a man was allegedly switching price tags on several items before purchase.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was located inside the business and arrested.

John Haddow, 46, of Port Hope was charged with fraud under $5,000.

He was released with a future court date in Cobourg.

“The Cobourg Police Service reminds business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment,” police stated. “Quality images help identify suspects, aid in arrests and have an impact during court proceedings.”

Click to play video: '24 year old man facing five charges related to ambulance theft' 24 year old man facing five charges related to ambulance theft
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagFraud tagBreak And Enter tagCobourg tagBreak In tagCobourg Police Service tagTown of Cobourg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers