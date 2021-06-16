Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions in effect for some Central Okanagan areas

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor watering restrictions are back in place for some sections of the Central Okanagan.

Every year, from June 16 to Sept. 15, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) implements Stage 2 restrictions, which, in simple terms, allow for a twice-a-week sprinkling.

For the affected areas, even-numbered addresses are allowed to water only on Saturdays and Tuesdays, while odd-number addresses are allowed to water only on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The affected regions within the RDCO are below:

Falcon Ridge (56 customer connections)

Killiney Beach (295 customer connections)

Dietrich/Star Place / Trepanier (8 customer connections)

Westshore (289 customer connections)

Sunset Ranch (303 customer connections)

Upper Fintry, Shalal Road, Valley of the Sun (147 customer connections)

The RDCO noted that during Stage 1 and 2 restrictions, outdoor watering is only allowed during certain hours.

Residents who have properties with automated irrigation systems may water only between midnight and 6 a.m. on their allocated watering day

Those who have properties with manual irrigation may water only between 6 a.m., and 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. to midnight on their allocated watering day.

According to provincial information, there are five drought levels in B.C., and many regions in the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan Basin, are currently listed at Drought Level 1.

Notably, the Kettle Basin and the Salmon River Basin are listed as being in Drought Level 2.

For more information about the RDCO’s water systems, visit the district’s website.

