Barn destroyed, business damaged in 2 separate fires west of London, Ont.

The Middlesex Centre fire department and Middlesex County OPP were kept busy Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with two separate but nearby fires on Ivan Drive and Coldstream Road, west of London, Ont., and north of Mount Brydges.

On Tuesday night, OPP say they assisted firefighters in responding to a blaze at a business on Coldstream Road.

OPP say the fire was contained to one area and the main production line was not impacted by the flames.

Coldstream Concrete posted on its business Facebook page that “regretfully, there was a fire at the plant last night” but that “we’re pleased to report that no one was injured and grateful that firefighters responded so quickly” to keep the blaze from spreading.

“While we will need some time to fully assess the extent of the damage, we are optimistic that we will be back up and safely running soon,” the business states.

Wednesday morning, OPP tweeted that they were also called to assist firefighters at a blaze on Ivan Drive. In that case, the barn was destroyed but all livestock were accounted for, police say.

OPP say neither fire is considered suspicious, no injuries were reported, and damage estimates are not available.

#MiddlesexOPP assisted @MiddlesexCentre fire at a business on Coldstream Road @CountyMiddlesex last night. Fire contained to one area & main production line not affected. Fire deemed non-suspicious. Fire Dept continuing to investigate. No injuries. ^jh pic.twitter.com/6kaQWUW4yc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 16, 2021

#MiddlesexOPP assisted @MiddlesexCentre fire department at a barn fire on Ivan Drive @CountyMiddlesex. Barn destroyed, all livestock accounted for. Fire deemed non-suspicious. ^jh pic.twitter.com/wNF1jL4gya — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 16, 2021