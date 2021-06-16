Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Barrie, Ont. restaurant operator charged with sex offences

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 2:34 pm
Officers say the victims may have worked at two fast food franchises that have been operated by the accused man over the last 13 years. View image in full screen
Officers say the victims may have worked at two fast food franchises that have been operated by the accused man over the last 13 years. Barrie Police

City police believe there may be more victims after a 47-year-old Barrie, Ont., restaurant operator was charged with numerous sex offences earlier this week.

Officers say the victims may have worked at two fast-food franchises that have been operated by the accused man over the last 13 years.

Read more: Barrie, Ont., man charged with domestic, sexual assault, forcible confinement

On Sunday, Barrie police received a report of a sexual assault that took place earlier that morning.

Investigators subsequently arrested the man at his business and have since charged him with a number of sex offences.

Read more: ‘No basis’ for charges following sexual assault allegation involving Barrie police officer: SIU

Police said additional victims came forward Monday night and that more charges have been laid.

While police did not identify the franchise, they invite any and all people believed to be a victim to contact Det. Const. Melanie Beard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2582, or by email at mbeard@barriepolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'KSAC wraps up Sexual Assault Prevention Month with tips on becoming an upstander' KSAC wraps up Sexual Assault Prevention Month with tips on becoming an upstander
KSAC wraps up Sexual Assault Prevention Month with tips on becoming an upstander – May 27, 2021
