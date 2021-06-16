Barrie, Ont. restaurant operator charged with sex offences

Send this page to someone via email

City police believe there may be more victims after a 47-year-old Barrie, Ont., restaurant operator was charged with numerous sex offences earlier this week.

Officers say the victims may have worked at two fast-food franchises that have been operated by the accused man over the last 13 years.

On Sunday, Barrie police received a report of a sexual assault that took place earlier that morning.

Investigators subsequently arrested the man at his business and have since charged him with a number of sex offences.

Police said additional victims came forward Monday night and that more charges have been laid.

While police did not identify the franchise, they invite any and all people believed to be a victim to contact Det. Const. Melanie Beard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2582, or by email at mbeard@barriepolice.ca.

