Body of man lost on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown recovered by OPP

After days of searching, OPP say the body of a 31-year-old man who was lost on Butternut Bay near Brockville has finally been recovered.

His body was pulled from the water in Elizabethtown Township around 3:30 p.m., OPP say.

The man, whom OPP will not identify out of respect for the family’s wishes, had been missing since Saturday when he jumped off a boat into the water and never resurfaced.

Search and rescue crews, including Leeds and Grenville marine unit, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard, along with an OPP helicopter and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery unit, were searching for the man ever since.

OPP say no more information will be provided and no foul play is suspected.

