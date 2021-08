Send this page to someone via email

The Pitt Meadows–Maple Ridge riding is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Conservative Marc Dalton was chosen as MP in 2019, earning 36.3 per cent of the vote, followed by Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy with 29.7 per cent and John Mogk of the NDP with 23.9 per cent.

Immigrants make up almost 20 per cent of this riding’s population. Popular countries of origin include the U.K., the Philippines and India.

