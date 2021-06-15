Menu

Canada

Longtime CKNW news director Warren Barker dies at age 92

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'CKNW 75:Ted Field celebrates radio station anniversary' CKNW 75:Ted Field celebrates radio station anniversary
Global BC assignment editor Ted Field remembers his days at CKNW, including taking his daughter to work and his experience covering the “Battle of Seattle” in 1999 – Aug 15, 2019

One of the people who made 980 CKNW a leading voice in news has died.

Warren Barker’s family said he died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Barker was CKNW’s news director for more than 30 years. His voice was legendary and his influence on broadcasters was immense.

Click to play video: 'CKNW celebrates 75 years as radio’s top dog' CKNW celebrates 75 years as radio’s top dog
CKNW celebrates 75 years as radio’s top dog – Aug 15, 2019

Barker worked long hours to ensure newscasts were fair and accurate. His on-air delivery was near flawless.

In the days before computers, Barker’s filing system ensured CKNW stayed on top of new stories.

Read more: ‘To be first, to be accurate’: Iconic voices of CKNW reflect on 75 years on the air

Barker gave many young reporters their first shot, possibly covering a local council meeting.

The branches of his news “family tree” feature journalists across the country.

