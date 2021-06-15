Longtime CKNW news director Warren Barker dies at age 92

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One of the people who made 980 CKNW a leading voice in news has died.

Warren Barker’s family said he died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Barker was CKNW’s news director for more than 30 years. His voice was legendary and his influence on broadcasters was immense.

2:19 CKNW celebrates 75 years as radio’s top dog CKNW celebrates 75 years as radio’s top dog – Aug 15, 2019

Barker worked long hours to ensure newscasts were fair and accurate. His on-air delivery was near flawless.

Story continues below advertisement

In the days before computers, Barker’s filing system ensured CKNW stayed on top of new stories.

Barker gave many young reporters their first shot, possibly covering a local council meeting.

The branches of his news “family tree” feature journalists across the country.