Health

COVID-19: 6 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19' Ontario’s top doctor comments on return of professional sports, entertainment venues amid COVID-19
Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams commented Monday on the potential return of professional sports and entertainment venues, stating that the province’s reopening framework and COVID-19 vaccination rates will play a part, and that they are in 'constant consultation' with Ontario’s minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the local total number up to 12,163, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 29 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,820, 95 of which are active

Read more: Frustration in Ontario over lack of spots for 2nd COVID-19 vaccinations

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Oro-Medonte.

Three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related.

Meanwhile, 62.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 11.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 296 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily count in 9 months

Of the region’s total 12,163 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,354 — have recovered, while 23 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 540,426, including 8,974  deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots' Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots
