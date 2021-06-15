COVID-19: 6 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the local total number up to 12,163, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 29 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,820, 95 of which are active

Two of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Oro-Medonte.

Three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related.

Meanwhile, 62.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 11.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,163 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,354 — have recovered, while 23 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 540,426, including 8,974 deaths.