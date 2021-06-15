SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 108 additional cases

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 6:08 pm
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, June 15. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the rolling seven-day average and an update on the Delta variant.

No one has died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the province reported Tuesday.

Officials also reported 108 new cases of the virus, bringing B.C.’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 146,561.

Of the new cases, 11 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 53 were in the Fraser Health region, four were in Island Health, 37 were in Interior Health, and three were in Northern Health.

There are 1,496 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

B.C. moving to Step 2 of restart plan with loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

The number of people in hospital rose to 139, while the number of patients in intensive care fell to 39.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,734.

The province said 76.1 per cent of all adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 4,102,905 doses administered in B.C., 657,491 have been second doses.

Read more: Rising vaccinations opened the door for B.C.’s COVID-19 restart. How much higher can rates go?

Tuesday marked the first day of Step 2 of the province’s four-step restart plan.

Step 2 allows for travel within the province, up to 50 people to attend outdoor or seated indoor gatherings, and bars and restaurants to resume serving liquor until midnight, provided safety plans are in place and masks are worn inside.

B.C. hits restart button on recreational travel

Indoor religious ceremonies can take place again, with 10 per cent of the building’s capacity or 50 people – whichever number is bigger.

Read more: B.C. moves to Step 2 of COVID-19 restart plan on June 15 — what will you be able to do?

During their Monday update, health officials confirmed 277 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday, including two days where new case totals dipped below 100.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

