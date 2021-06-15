B.C. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 108 additional cases

Send this page to someone via email

No one has died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the province reported Tuesday.

Officials also reported 108 new cases of the virus, bringing B.C.’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 146,561.

Of the new cases, 11 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 53 were in the Fraser Health region, four were in Island Health, 37 were in Interior Health, and three were in Northern Health.

There are 1,496 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The number of people in hospital rose to 139, while the number of patients in intensive care fell to 39.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,734.

The province said 76.1 per cent of all adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 4,102,905 doses administered in B.C., 657,491 have been second doses.

Tuesday marked the first day of Step 2 of the province’s four-step restart plan.

Step 2 allows for travel within the province, up to 50 people to attend outdoor or seated indoor gatherings, and bars and restaurants to resume serving liquor until midnight, provided safety plans are in place and masks are worn inside.

Indoor religious ceremonies can take place again, with 10 per cent of the building’s capacity or 50 people – whichever number is bigger.

During their Monday update, health officials confirmed 277 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday, including two days where new case totals dipped below 100.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press